Mr. Cupbob Korean Bistro 2126 Center Street
Main Menu
Build Your Own Cupbob
- Bulgogi Beef Cupbob$15.95
Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in our homemade sauce
- Spicy Pork Cupbob$14.00
Pork marinated in spicy sauce
- Pork Belly Cupbob$14.00
Grilled pork belly with special seasoning
- Korean Fried Chicken Cupbob$13.50
KFC lightly battered chicken deep-fried topped with a soy garlic sauce
- BBQ Chicken Cupbob$13.00
Grilled marinated chicken
- Tofu Steak Cupbob$11.95
Deep-fried tofu
Base Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Side Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Topping Choice
Required*
Please select 1 to 5
Sauce Choice
Required*
Please select 1 to 2
Extra Toppings
Cupbob Add ons
kitchen orders
Additional protein
Drinks
- Korean Aloe Drink$3.00
Aloe Vera available in Original, mango, strawberry, and pineapple
- Korean Soft Drinks (Milkis)$3.00
Milkis available in Original, peach, melon, strawberry, and apple (8.45 oz can)
- Korean Orange Drink$3.00
Sac Sac orange (8 oz can) or Jeju Hanrabong Sparkling (12 oz can)
- Korean Coffee, Can$4.00
- Coke and Other Sodas$2.50
Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr. Pepper (12 oz. can)
- Bottled Water$2.00
Mr. Cupbob Korean Bistro Location and Hours
(510) 570-2125
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM